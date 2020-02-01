Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen was a surprise scratch against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Kasperi Kapanen is indeed scratched tonight. Sheldon Keefe will enlighten us as to why after the game. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 2, 2020

The team says Kapanen's scratch is not injury-related and head coach Sheldon Keefe will update the player's status following the game. He took in Saturday's game from the press box.

Kapanen has 10 and 18 assists this season. He dressed in all 51 games the has played before his absence.