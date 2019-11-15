Toronto Maple Leafs forward Trevor Moore sustained a shoulder injury during the first period of their game against the Boston Bruins, the team announced on Friday.



Moore was involved in a collision with Boston's forward Chris Wagner and left the game shortly afterward. Moore has three goals and two assists in 21 games this season.

There is no indication from the team as to how long Moore may be kept out of the lineup. The team is already without the services of star forward Mitch Marner (ankle) and announced earlier in the day that Alexander Kerfoot is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair dental fractures.