Sidelined for nearly two months, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will return to game action with the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Thursday.

Andersen, who has been sidelined with a lower-body injury, will play half of the game as the Marlies take on the Manitoba Moose. He is currently on a conditioning stint with the AHL club.

You can watch the game LIVE on TSN2 and TSN Direct at 3pm ET/Noon PT.

The 31-year-old Andersen last appeared in a game on March 19, allowing four goals on 18 shots in a loss against the Calgary Flames. In 23 games this season, Andersen is 13-8-2 with a .897 save percentage and 2.91 goals-against average.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Andersen's condition will be reassessed after Thursday's game.

The Marlies sit third in the AHL's Canadian Division standings at 11-13-1, while the Moose are second with a 15-11-3 record.