2h ago
TSN.ca Staff
Andersen heading to AHL for conditioning stint; set to play Thursday
Sidelined for nearly two months, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will return to game action with the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Thursday.
Andersen, who has been sidelined with a lower-body injury, will play half of the game as the Marlies take on the Manitoba Moose. He is currently on a conditioning stint with the AHL club.
You can watch the game LIVE on TSN2 and TSN Direct at 3pm ET/Noon PT.
The 31-year-old Andersen last appeared in a game on March 19, allowing four goals on 18 shots in a loss against the Calgary Flames. In 23 games this season, Andersen is 13-8-2 with a .897 save percentage and 2.91 goals-against average.
Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Andersen's condition will be reassessed after Thursday's game.
The Marlies sit third in the AHL's Canadian Division standings at 11-13-1, while the Moose are second with a 15-11-3 record.