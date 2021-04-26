For the first time since his last start on March 19, Frederik Andersen joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for practice on Monday.

The 31-year-old was one of three goaltenders on the ice for the session, along with Jack Campbell and David Rittich.

After the skate, Andersen revealed he's been dealing with "something around my knee," adding he's relieved his recovery is heading in the right direction.

Frederik Andersen says injury is "something around my knee"



Relieved it's heading in the right direction



Didn't feel confident pushing off or stopping, which is why he decided rest/recovery was necessary following that game March 19 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 26, 2021

Andersen, who has been sidelined with a lower-body, has a 13-8-2 record this season with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage in 23 appearances. He is in the final year of a five-year, $25 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

#Leafs lines at practice:



Foligno-Matthews-Marner

Galchenyuk-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Simmonds

Thornton-Brooks-Spezza



Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Sandin-Dermott

Liljegren-Marincin

Hutton



Andersen

Campbell

Rittich



GREY: Robertson, Engvall, Noesen — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 26, 2021

The Maple Leafs, who have eight games remaining on their regular-season schedule, will visit the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.