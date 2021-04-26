2h ago
Leafs G Andersen reveals knee injury
For the first time since his last start on March 19, Frederik Andersen joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for practice on Monday. The 31-year-old was one of three goaltenders on the ice for the session, along with Jack Campbell and David Rittich.
TSN.ca Staff
The Weekend Wrap: Takeaways from Jets/Leafs series, pressure on Canadiens
For the first time since his last start on March 19, Frederik Andersen joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for practice on Monday.
The 31-year-old was one of three goaltenders on the ice for the session, along with Jack Campbell and David Rittich.
After the skate, Andersen revealed he's been dealing with "something around my knee," adding he's relieved his recovery is heading in the right direction.
Andersen, who has been sidelined with a lower-body, has a 13-8-2 record this season with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage in 23 appearances. He is in the final year of a five-year, $25 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
The Maple Leafs, who have eight games remaining on their regular-season schedule, will visit the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.