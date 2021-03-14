Leafs G Hutchinson to make sixth start this season tonight against Senators Michael Hutchinson starts for the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight in Ottawa against the Senators. Hutchinson beat the Senators last month and is 3-2-0 with a .934 save percentage this season. Mark Masters has more on tonight's game between the Leafs and Senators.

Michael Hutchinson starts for the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight in Ottawa against the Senators. Hutchinson beat the Senators last month and is 3-2-0 with a .934 save percentage this season.

Despite last night's poor performance, Sheldon Keefe isn't making any other changes.

"The roster and the salary cap and things like that greatly impact our ability to make lineup changes," the coach said. "It's not as simple as you might think to make big, sweeping changes or anything like that and utilize the taxi squad. There's a lot more that goes into it. But we don't play until Friday after this game tonight so no reason to make changes."

In a rare move, the team actually travelled to Ottawa today rather than last night.

"It's a much different environment than we're used to in terms of what the protocols allow and such so we wanted to try this type of arrangement and thought the best time to do it for the first time would be on a back-to-back with the clocks changing," Keefe explained, "gives us another night at home in our beds."

The Leafs haven't had a full day off since flying home from Vancouver last Sunday although Keefe made both Friday's practice and Saturday's morning skate optional. How big is the fatigue factor right now?

"We're probably like everyone else in the league," Keefe said, "you're feeling the schedule and it's having an affect, but it's all relative and everybody is going through it."

After tonight, the Leafs will only play two games over a 10-day span.

"We have to bounce back," Morgan Rielly said last night. "We have a break coming up so got to empty the tanks. It's a huge game for us after a stretch here that we're not overly proud of. I think it's a good test for us on a back-to-back and we just got to be ready. It’s time to bounce back."

The Leafs lost 5-2 last night against Winnipeg matching their most lopsided defeat of the season (3-0 v Calgary on Feb. 22).

"Just the response we need from last night's game on its own is enough for us," Keefe said, "but we do have time to decompress after this so we got to be all in on this one."

Monday is a full day off for the Leafs.