Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that goaltender Jack Campbell is still being evaluated after he did not skate Monday in Calgary as the team prepares for Tuesday's game against the Flames.

"Wasn't available today. Continue to let thing settle down and get him evaluated. No update there," Keefe said.

Campbell appeared to be in visible discomfort in the late stages of Toronto's win over Calgary on Sunday, but the team hasn't said what kind of injury he is dealing with or how it occurred.

Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk fell on Campbell knee-first during Sunday's game but Keefe told reporters he didn't think much of it.

"I didn't take it as anything really. I haven't thought about it, discussed it. And I don't think about one player ever. I think about entire team and the challenge that is the Calgary," he said.

"It doesn't matter what we think. It's up to the refs to call penalties. We don't really care to comment on it to be honest," teammate Mitch Marner said of the play.

The 29-year-old has appeared in two games for the Leafs this season and has a save percentage of .923 along with a 2.00 goals-against average.

Following their clash with Calgary on Tuesday, Toronto will take on the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night.