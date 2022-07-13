The Toronto Maple Leafs added goaltender Ilya Samsonov and forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Adam Gaudette on one-year deals on Wednesday.

Samsonov joined the team on a one-year, $1.8 million contract, while Aube-Kubel will carry a cap hit of $1 million next season. Gaudette will carry a cap hit of $750,000.

Samsonov went non-tendered by the Washington Capitals after being scheduled for restricted free agency, while Aube-Kubel went non-tendered by the Colorado Avalanche and Gaudette was not tendered by the Ottawa Senators.

The 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Samsonov appeared in 44 games for the Capitals last season, going 23-12-5 with a goals against average of 3.02 and an .896 save percentage. He went 1-1-2 with a 2.97 GAA and .912 save percentage in five playoff contests.

Samsonov is the second goaltender the Leafs have added to their roster this week, after acquiring Matt Murray from the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

In 94 games over three seasons, Samsonov is 53-23-10 with a 2.82 GAA and .903 SV%.

Claimed on waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers in November, Aube-Kubel appeared in 67 games for the Avalanche this season, scoring 11 goals and adding 11 assists. He also appeared in 14 playoff games during the team's run to its first Stanley Cup since 2001.

Originally taken with a second-round pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Aube-Kubel has 21 goals and 29 assists for his career in 169 games over four seasons with the Avalanche and Flyers.

Gaudette played 58 games with the Senators and Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22, scoring four goals and eight assists. He was claimed off of waivers by the Sens from the Blackhawks in November.

The 25-year-old has 27 goals and 43 assists in 218 career NHL games with the Senators, Blackhawks, and Vancouver Canucks.