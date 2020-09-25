The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Paul MacLean as an assistant coach, the team announced on Friday. MacLean spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"Over nearly two decades as an NHL coach, Paul has filled every role on a coaching staff, winning a Stanley Cup and Jack Adams trophy along the way," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said in a release. "Adding someone of Paul's expertise and character to advise and assist our staff is something that we felt was very important as we seek to make tangible steps next season."

The 62-year-old was the head coach of the Ottawa Senators from 2011-15 amassing a 114-90-35 record.

He qualified for the playoffs twice behind the bench for the Senators and captured the Jack Adams award for the 2012-13 season.

MacLean was an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks from 2002-04 and 2015-17 and with the Detroit Red Wings from 2005-11, capturing the Stanley Cup in 2008.