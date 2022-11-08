Leafs to lean on Kallgren, Petruzzelli with Samsonov out; Murray's return 'on the horizon'

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samonov has been ruled week-to-week with a knee injury, but head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday fellow goaltender Matt Murray is closing on his return to play.

Keefe said Murray will be on the ice for practice on Wednesday after also joining for the morning skate on Tuesday.

The head coach did not give an exact update on the result of Samonov's MRI, beyond the week-to-week timeline. The goaltender was on the ice prior to the team's morning skate on Tuesday.

Ilya Samsonov (knee) was on the ice today



Sheldon Keefe calls that a positive sign … calls him week-to-week @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 8, 2022

The 25-year-old Samonsov was injured in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins. He has 6-2-0 with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in eight games this season.

Erik Kallgren came in after Samsonov's departure Saturday, stopping all seven shots he faced as the Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1. Kallgren, who has moved into the starting role amid the buildup of injuries, will start Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights with the newly signed Keith Petruzzelli serving as his backup.

Murray, 28, has not played since Oct. 15 due to an adductor injury. He has appeared in only one game with the Leafs so far this season after coming over in an off-season trade with the Ottawa Senators. He was originally given a four-week timeline after suffering the injury.