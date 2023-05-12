A pair of injured Toronto Maple Leafs returned to the ice at practice on Friday.

Both goaltender Ilya Samsonov and winger Matthew Knies were on the ice at the Leafs' optional skate on Friday, the first time either have skated since they suffered injuries earlier in the second-round series against the Florida Panthers.

Ilya Samsonov on the ice for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Sunday @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/YgeERneWkI — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 12, 2023

Samsonov, 26, suffered an upper-body injury in a collision with teammate Luke Schenn early in the second period of their Game 3 loss on Sunday. He did not play in Game 4.

Matthew Knies back on the ice for the first time since sustaining a concussion in Game 2 @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/JKjdLjKF4B — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 12, 2023

Knies has not played since Game 2, when he suffered a concussion following multiple hard hits from Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett.

Samsonov had started every game for the Leafs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs before he went down with the injury; he holds a 4-4 record with a 3.13 goals against average and a .879 save percentage.

While both players have been ruled out for Game 5 on Friday by the team, hope remains that they could return to the lineup if Toronto is able to stave off elimination for a second straight game. They enter Game 5 trailing the series 3-1.

Speaking on TSN1050 on Friday morning, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger indicated that Knies is "feeling better, feeling considerably better," and he noted that while there is a chance Knies could return to the lineup, the team is "not going to rush him back."

Joseph Woll will start Game 5 in net as the Leafs look to extend the series later on Friday.