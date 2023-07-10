The National Hockey League Players' Association set the arbitration dates on Monday for the 22 players who filed last week.

Salary arbitration hearings will be held from July 20 to Aug. 4. Players can still re-sign with their teams prior to their hearing in order to avoid arbitration.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov had his hearing set for the second possible day, on July 21.

For the Winnipeg Jets, newly-acquired forward Gabriel Vilardi had his hearing set for July 28, with defenceman Morgan Barron to follow on August 2.

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan McLeod received the latest possible date, on August 4.

Full schedule: https://t.co/iOkE8b9KfB — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 10, 2023

The full list of hearings is as follows:

July 20

Philipp Kurashev (Chicago Blackhawks)

Brandon Duhaime (Minnesota Wild)

Alexei Toropchenko (St. Louis Blues)

*Noah Cates (Philadelphia Flyers)



July 21

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto Maple Leafs)



July 24

Brett Howden (Vegas Golden Knights)

Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken)

Tanner Jeannot (Tampa Bay Lightning)



July 26

Ian Mitchell (Boston Bruins)

*Will Borgen (Seattle Kraken)



July 27

Ross Colton (Colorado Avalanche)



July 28

Gabriel Vilardi (Winnipeg Jets)

*Cale Fleury (Seattle Kraken)



July 30

Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Jack McBain (Arizona Coyotes)

July 31

*Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings)

August 1

Trent Frederic (Boston Bruins)



August 2

Morgan Barron (Winnipeg Jets)

Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks)

August 4

Ryan McLeod (Edmonton Oilers)

Brandon Scanlin (New York Rangers)

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild)

Drew O'Connor (Pittsburgh Penguins)

*Settled