Leafs placed D Muzzin in COVID-19 protocol

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenceman Jake Muzzin into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Muzzin becomes the 14th member of the roster to be added to the league's COVID-19 protocol.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe and goaltending coach Steve Briere are also in protocols.

Toronto is set to return to game action Wednesday night when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

More to come.