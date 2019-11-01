Is not playing with Hyman a good excuse for Marner’s struggles?

The Toronto Maple Leafs loaned forward Nic Petan to the Toronto Marlies on Friday, leaving 22 players on their 23-man roster.

Petan, acquired at the trade deadline last season from the Winnipeg Jets, has appeared in just nine games since joining the team. He has one assist in four games this season after posting one goal in five games last season.

The 2013 second-round pick has six goals and 25 points in 117 career games with the Jets and Maple Leafs.

Petan signed a two-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs in March, which carries an average annual value of $775,000.

Toronto (6-5-3) will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.