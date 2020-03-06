The Toronto Maple Leafs have loaned defenceman Timothy Liljegren to the Toronto Marlies, the team announced.

The move comes just a few hours after defenceman Cody Ceci was activated off of injured reserve.

Liljegren, 20, recorded one point in 11 games with Toronto this season, in 38 games with the Marlies he has five goals and 29 points.

Ceci returns to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 5 because of ankle injury.

The 26-year-old re-joins the Leafs who are still without Morgan Reilly and Jake Muzzin.

In 54 games this year, Ceci has one goal and eight points with logging 20:38 minutes per game.