The Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets held limited media availabilities on Sunday ahead of Game 5.

The Leafs had a 2-1 series lead against the Washington Capitals back in 2017. Toronto had the lead entering the third period of Game 7 in 2018 in Boston. And they had a 3-2 series lead on the Bruins last year. Those three golden opportunities turned into bitter losses and, hopefully for the Leafs, important lessons. Tonight, the young core has a chance to change the narrative and earn the franchise's first series win since 2004.

"We have more than enough guys that have been in these types of situations before as a group," said coach Sheldon Keefe, "although it's changed a lot over the years, there are enough guys who've been through this together that are looking to leave it all out there to take the next step."

The Leafs showed great resilience to survive on Friday, but it will mean very little if they fall short in Game 5. And the coach and the captain aren't shying away from just how significant tonight's game is for the maturation of the group.

"The continued experience our young core gets in these opportunities and these moments to continue to learn about themselves, find ways to grow and get better and continue to try and rise to the occasion [is important]," said John Tavares. "Obviously, through times of adversity [you] look back and reflect on how you can be better and do a better job and I think we've had a lot of that this season."

Keefe noted that the joy around the team after the Game 4 comeback was unlike anything he'd seen before with this group, but no one is getting carried away.

"A lot of yesterday was trying to turn the page and realize we'll have a real test again today," said Tavares, "and know they'll be prepared and we'​ll have to be at our best and continue to find ways to get better."

It's been a series of swings with the Jackets scoring the first two goals, the Leafs countering with six straight, Columbus going on a seven-goal run before Toronto potted the last four. When it has been Toronto on the front foot, what is the team doing well?

"We just seem very connected," said Tavares, who has two goals and an assist in the series. "You know, the level of execution is very high and that comes from all three zones. We've done a much better job, especially coming out of training camp with some of the emphasis we've put on things defensively, and that has led to a lot of other positives in our game and just being connected through all three zones."

The ice has been choppy at times during this mid-summer tournament and the pressure is growing. Right now, it's all about mental strength.

"That’s what it’s about," agreed Keefe. "I mean, especially as you get to this point in the series where you really know your opponent, you know what the games are going to be like in terms of the structure and different pieces and it really just comes down to staying with it."

Despite the devastating way Game 4 ended, Jackets coach John Tortorella doesn't think there will be any emotional hangover for his group.

"We feel we have the momentum no matter what happened there," the veteran bench boss said. "You know, momentum's a funny thing, if you want to give it back to them you lose it, if you don't want to give it to them you keep it on your side so that's kind of a psychological thing. So, we're good. We're good and ready to play."

The Jackets have reason to feel confident. They have outscored the high-octane Leafs 8-3 in five-on-five play in the series. In fact, they haven't given up a five-on-five goal since Nick Robertson snuck a puck past Joonas Korpisalo in the second period of Game 3. So, that's a stretch of 122 minutes and 46 seconds where the Leafs have been held in check at even strength.

"We're not changing," Tortorella said. "We thought we played a good game. You know, we pissed it away on a couple of bad plays and just within a couple of minutes, but we thought we played a good game. We're going to go play the same way."

Tortorella wasn't willing to say, specifically, what his team has done well.

"Sorry, man," he said. "I know I haven't given you guys a bunch. I'll talk to you guys about what I think about the series when the series is over, but not during."

While most of the Leafs have gone through series-deciding games the last couple of years against Boston, this is the first such situation in the history of the Jackets franchise. ​During an interview with Jackets play-by-play voice Bob McElligott this afternoon, Tortorella revealed that the four guys with Game 7 experience on his roster addressed the group about what to expect.

"If you feel pressure now, you're an idiot, because this is where you should try and enjoy yourself," Tortorella told McElligott. "I'm anxious to see who's tall and who shrinks. The playoffs are where your legacies are made and Game 7s it's just doubled."

Pulled in Game 3 and on the bench for all of Game 4, Korpisalo will start tonight for Columbus. Tortorella told McElligott that Elvis Merzlikins is hurt and won't dress. Matiss Kivlenieks, who only has six games of NHL experience, will be the back-up goalie.

There was some good injury news for the Jackets on Sunday as defencemen Ryan Murray, who missed Game 4, and Zach Werenski, who left Game 4 in the third period, are both well enough to play.

"Our defensive depth is a big part of our team and happy that they're back in," said Seth Jones, who's averaging a league high 30 minutes and 12 seconds of ice time in the playoffs. "They're big pieces offensively and defensively and in all situations so they should play a key part in the win."

Auston Matthews came through in the clutch picking up a pair of assists in that frantic finish to regulation on Friday night. The big centre then completed the crazy comeback with the overtime winner. But, for Keefe, the biggest thing that stands out about the 22-year-old's playoff progression is how he's been a factor on the defensive side of the puck.

"His commitment defensively has really been off the charts," Keefe gushed. "How competitive he's been, his tracking, coming back to our end and blocking shots and getting in lanes and doing a lot of little things that don't necessarily show up on the scoresheet or anything like that and he's not doing it for recognition or anything, he's just doing it because it's what's required to win. He's really taken a massive step in that regard not just now, but it was really starting to come even before the pause in that regard and he's carried it forward and, in fact, found another level."

Matthews has seven blocked shots in the series (1.75 per game), which is tied for second on the team behind only defenceman Justin Holl. Matthews blocked 0.86 shots per game in the regular season.

The Leafs got a psychological boost this morning as defencem​an Jake Muzzin is out of quarantine for the first time since going to the hospital following that scary injury on Tuesday night.

"Jake is doing well in the sense that he's finally got a little bit of freedom," Keefe said. "He left his hotel room this morning for the first time and he actually got out on the ice and got a little skate in this morning so that's obviously very positive considering what he had been through. We're happy to see that. We're happy to see him around our team today and certainly we’re very fortunate that he’s recovering quickly in comparison to what we were fearing in terms of him being on the stretcher and all that sort of stuff. So, it's great to see him around our team and moving around today."