Toronto Maple Leafs head coach says the plan is for goaltender Matt Murray to start Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks and the team is awaiting a green light from the medical staff.

Murray has not played since Jan. 17 due to an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old was last slated to start against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 28 but was pulled from warmups when the injury flared up.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native has started 19 games for the Leafs this season, posting an 11-5-2 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. In 265 career games with the Leafs, Senators, and Pittsburgh Penguins, Murray has a 143-83-24 record.

The Leafs (38-16-8) sit second in the Atlantic division, five points ahead of the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning.