Leafs' Murray practices for the first time since ankle injury

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray took part in practice on Saturday for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury, reports TSN's Mark Masters.

Ilya Samsonov not taking part in practice, but did session with goalie coach Curtis Sanford earlier



Leafs play at 4 pm PT in Seattle tomorrow

Murray, 28, hasn't played since Jan. 17 due to the injury and has missed the Maple Leafs' last 14 games.

The 6-foot-5 netminder was scheduled to return for the Maple Leafs' 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 27 but was pulled after the warmup.

Murray has an 11-5-2 record this season with a .911 save percentage and 2.73 save percentage.

Additionally, goaltender Ilya Samsonov did not practice on Saturday but did participate in a session with goalie coach Curtis Sanford, according to Masters.

Samsonov has been used as the Maple Leafs' primary goaltender during Murray's injury and has an 8-3-1 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average in his absence.

The 26-year-old signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal in the offseason and has a 21-7-2 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.35 goals-against average this season.