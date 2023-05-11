Toronto Maple Leafs winger Matthew Knies is improving daily after sustaining a concussion in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger notes that Knies has yet to be cleared for a return and it's unclear if that will happen before Friday's Game 5. He adds that head coach Sheldon Keefe could also opt not to change his winning lineup from Game 4.

Keefe said last week that Knies was unlikely to return to the team's second-round series, though he was only officially ruled out for Games 3 and 4. The Maple Leafs kept their season alive with a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old appeared to be injured in the first period Game 2 after he got tied up with Panthers’ forward Sam Bennett behind the net and was taken down hard to the ice.

"I didn't love it, obviously, and then [it] results in an injury," Leafs captain John Tavares said. "We've just got to keep playing and pushing forward, stay disciplined and keep working for opportunities and stand our ground when necessary."

Knies, who joined the Maple Leafs last month after completing his season with the University of Minnesota, has one goal and four games this postseason.