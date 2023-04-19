Rookie winger Matthew Knies skated Wednesday wearing a white jersey at Toronto Maple Leafs practice, signaling his playoff debut could come in Game 2 Thursday.

Forward Michael Bunting, who is facing a potential suspension for his hit on Erik Cernak in Toronto's Game 1 loss, was wearing grey, usually reserved for scratches.

Matthew Knies in a regular sweater ahead of Leafs practice



Michael Bunting in grey scratches sweater

The team appears set to shuffle their lines with Bunting out, with Alex Kerfoot in top-six blue and skating on a line with John Tavares and William Nylander. Ryan O'Reilly meanwhile was sporting bottom-six white for Wednesday's session, centreing a line with Knies and Noel Acciari.



Samsonov to start again

The team skate lasted just 20 minutes on Wednesday. Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed afterwards that Ilya Samsonov will remain the team's starting goaltender for Game 2.

The 26-year-old, who was 27-10-5 in the regular season, allowed six goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's Game 1 loss.

“Samsonov is going in net for sure.”

Lines at Leafs practice



Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - O’Reilly - Acciari

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty

Simmonds, Bunting



Brodie - McCabe

Rielly - Schenn

Giordano - Holl

Gustafsson - Liljegren

Timmins



Samsonov

Woll @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/aQ8saqTESo — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 19, 2023

Knies signed with the Maple Leafs earlier this month after completing his second season at the University of Minnesota. He had one assist in three regular season games with Toronto.

Selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Knies had 21 goals and 42 points in 40 games with Minnesota this season.

Bunting, 27, is scheduled to have a hearing later on Wednesday after receiving a match penalty for a hit to the head in the Maple Leafs' 7-3 loss to open the series. He had 23 goals and 49 points in 82 games during the regular season.