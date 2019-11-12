Was it fair or unfair by the Leafs to waive Hutchinson?

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson cleared waivers on Tuesday and was subsequently assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Hutchinson dropped to 0-4-1 on the season in Sunday's loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. He has a 4.44 goals-against average and an .879 save percentage on the season, with his only starts have come on the second half of back-to-back games for the Leafs. Starter Frederik Andersen has carried the rest of the load.

The Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo from the Toronto Marlies earlier on Tuesday and he could make his NHL debut at some point this week. The Maple Leafs visit the New York Islanders Wednesday before back-to-back games against the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday and Saturday.

Kaskisuo, 26, has a 6-1-1 record in eight games with the Marlies this season with a .928 save percentage and a 2.13 GAA.

Toronto acquired Hutchinson via trade from the Florida Panthers last December. He appeared in five NHL games for the club last season, posting a 2-3-0 record with .914 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average before joining the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies. Hutchinson produced a 14-7-1 with .910 save percentage and 2.70 GAA in the AHL.