The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Mikko Kokkonen to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2022-23 season with an average annual value of $846,666.

Kokkonen, 21, appeared in 58 games for the Liiga's Lahti Pelicans this season, recording one goal and 14 assists. In 216 career Liiga games, the Mikkeli, Finland native has eight goals and 54 points.

In 2020-21, Kokkonen appeared in 11 AHL games with the Toronto Marlies, registering one goal and six assists.

He was selected by Toronto in the third round (84th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.