Keefe: Marner doesn't look 'too far away'

Mikheyev will get look with Tavares-Marner; can Hyman jumpstart Kerfoot-Kapanen?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner participated in the team's practice Monday for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain on Nov. 9.

Marner, who was ruled out four a minimum of four weeks after the injury, is eligible to be activated off long-term injured reserve on Wednesday. Saturday will mark four weeks exactly.

Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said the team is "excited to get him back here hopefully in the coming days."

"Based on his performance, doesn't look like it's too far away," head coach Sheldon Keefe added of Marner.

Marner (high ankle sprain) set to rejoin Leafs practice



Initial timeline: out minimum four weeks ... would put earliest return this weekend



But Mitch is eligible to come off IR for Wednesday pic.twitter.com/SLt8rxu6Fo — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 2, 2019

On Monday, Marner joined a line with John Tavares and Ilya Mikheyev. Zach Hyman, who spent the vast majority of last season on a line with Marner and Tavares, skated with Alex Kerfoot and Kasperi Kapanen on the team's third line.

Marner also joined the Maple Leafs top power play unit, replacing Morgan Rielly and leaving Tyson Barrie as the lone defenceman in the group with William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Tavares. Rielly joined the team's second unit with Jason Spezza, Nic Petan, Kerfoot and Hyman.

Leafs PP units at practice



Barrie

Marner - Nylander - Matthews

Tavares



Rielly

Spezza - Petan - Kerfoot

Hyman — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 2, 2019

The 22-year-old had four goals and 18 points in 18 games prior to the injury and still sits fifth on the team in points.

The Maple Leafs will visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday before hosting the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. Toronto will then visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

The Maple Leafs are 4-6 since Marner's injury, but have won three of their past four games since Keefe was named head coach on Nov. 20.