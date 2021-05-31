Post2Post: Does Price really have the edge over Campbell?

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs are tied 0-0 at the end of the first period in Game 7.

The Leafs registered eight shots compared to Montreal's 12 but neither team was able to solve some strong goaltending from Carey Price and Jack Campbell.

The Habs nearly got on the board early with a two-on-one opportunity off the rush but Josh Anderson couldn't corral a feed from Paul Byron as the puck glanced off his stick and into the corner.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe made a significant lineup change prior to puck drop, dropping forward Nick Foligno to the fourth line. Ramus Sandin drew into the lineup while Jake Muzzin sits with a groin injury.

Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena is taking place in front of 500 vaccinated Ontario healthcare workers.

The winner will go on to play the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.