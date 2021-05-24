Leafs, Habs scoreless after first period of Game 3

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple are tied 0-0 heading into the first intermission of Game 3.

Habs rookie Cole Caufield is making his Stanley Cup playoffs debut. He rang a shot off the post in the first period on the power play.

The Leafs killed off double minor penalty early in the first after Alex Galchenyuk high-sticked Brendan Gallagher and later a cross-checking penalty on Justin Holl.

The Habs killed off a delay of game call on Artturi Lehkonen and an unsportsmanlike penalty on Tyler Toffoli.

The Leafs had a 7-6 edge in shots.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.