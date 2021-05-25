The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are deadlocked at 0-0 after the first period of Game 4.

Carey Price made nine saves for the Canadiens, while Jack Campbell turned away six shots for the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs had the first power play of the period, but were not able to take advantage of Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s slashing penalty.

The Montreal Canadiens had the man advantage twice in the opening frame thanks to a T. J. Brodie slashing penalty and a too many men on the ice infraction, but the Leafs were able to kill both successfully.

Both teams made changes to their lineups ahead of the game.

Eric Staal returned to the lineup for the Canadiens, who are playing without Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), the 25-year-old was forced to leave Game 3 early with the injury.

Defenceman Travis Dermott and forward Adam Brooks replaced Rasmus Sandin and Riley Nash in the lineup for the Leafs.

The Leafs lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.