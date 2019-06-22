Leafs 'more or less' in agreement with RFA Kapanen on extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs “more or less” have an agreement in place with pending restricted free agent forward Kasperi Kapanen on an extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie. When completed, the deal will be three years, with an average annual value in the $3.2 million to $3.4 million range.

The deal is not expected to be formalized until the Leafs’ cap situation is clarified.

The 22-year-old scored career-highs in goals (20) and points (44) in 78 games this season.

Kapanen was drafted in the first round (22nd overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2014 NHL Draft. He was traded to Toronto on July 1, 2015 along with Nick Spaling, Scott Harrington and a 2016 third-round pick in exchange for Phil Kessel, Tyler Biggs and Tim Erixon.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

The Finnish winger has 54 points in 133 NHL games.