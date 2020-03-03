Rielly, Ceci possible to play next week; Mikheyev on track to return this season

Help appears to be on the way for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said that defencemen Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci could both make their returns to the lineup next week after taking part in practice for the first time on Monday.

"We're looking at next week for both of them," Keefe said. "I would think that when we get back next week, it will be a sort of day-to-day type of thing from there, assuming everything goes really well."

Rielly, the team's leader in average ice time at 24:15 per game, has been out since Jan. 12 due to a broken foot and was initially given an eight-week timeline for recovery. He has three goals and 27 points in 46 games this season.

Ceci, who has one goal and eight points while averaging 20:38 of ice time in 54 games this season, has been out since Feb. 5 with a high-ankle sprain.

The Maple Leafs are currently without half of their top-six defencemen with Jake Muzzin now sidelined by a broken hand, joining Rielly and Ceci on injured reserve. Muzzin was given a timeline of a month for recovery last week.

At forward, the team also received good news on Monday with Ilya Mikheyev joining the club for practice for the first time since his injury in December. The rookie winger suffered a lacerated wrist on Dec. 27 against the New Jersey Devils and had previously been limited to skating on his own.

Keefe did not commit to a timeline for Mikheyev, but sounded optimistic he could be back in the lineup over the next month.

"It's very much looking like he's going to be back this season, which is very good for us," said Keefe.

Mikheyev had eight goals and 23 points in 39 games prior to the injury.

The Maple Leafs, who currently sit third in the Atlantic Division, will face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday in the first of three road games in California this week.