How will the Leafs approach the trade deadline this year?

The Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders will switch home dates as the NHL announced five changes to the schedule on Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs will visit the Islanders on January 22 and host them on April 17 as the locations of those two games are flipped.

Current COVID restrictions in Ontario have limited the number of fans permitted inside all arenas in the province including both Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

The Islanders also had a January 18 home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets postponed and instead will play on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers on that date.

The Flyers were scheduled to face the Detroit Red Wings on January 18, that game has also been postponed with a date to be announced at a later time.