'He's leading the charge': Marner finds his game, closes in on record point streak

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

It doesn't appear forwards Nick Robertson and Wayne Simmonds will be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Wings in Detroit as both were wearing grey scratches sweaters at Toronto's morning skate.

Robertson, who has two goals and three assists over 11 games this season, hasn't played since Nov. 23. Simmonds has one assist over five games in 2022-23 and was last in the lineup on Friday for the Leafs' victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Lines at morning skate

F

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Jarnkrok - Tavares - Marner

Kerfoot - Holmberg - Engvall

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Robertson, Simmonds

D

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Mete - Hollowell

Timmins

G

Murray starts

Kallgren

Samsonov

Montreal Canadiens

Monday's Practice Lines

F

Caufield-Suzuki-Dach

Dadonov-Dvorak-Gallagher

Armia-Wideman (Monahan maintenance day)-Anderson

Pezzetta-Evans-Slafkovský

D

Matheson-Savard

Edmundson-Guhle

Xhekaj-Kovacevic

Harris

Minnesota Wild

Centre Marco Rossi, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, has been assigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League after recording one assist over 16 games this season.