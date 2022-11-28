38m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Robertson, Simmonds in 'gray scratches' sweaters ahead of Red Wings game
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
It doesn't appear forwards Nick Robertson and Wayne Simmonds will be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Wings in Detroit as both were wearing grey scratches sweaters at Toronto's morning skate.
Robertson, who has two goals and three assists over 11 games this season, hasn't played since Nov. 23. Simmonds has one assist over five games in 2022-23 and was last in the lineup on Friday for the Leafs' victory over the Minnesota Wild.
Lines at morning skate - Mark Masters
F
Bunting - Matthews - Nylander
Jarnkrok - Tavares - Marner
Kerfoot - Holmberg - Engvall
Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin
Robertson, Simmonds
D
Giordano - Holl
Sandin - Liljegren
Mete - Hollowell
Timmins
G
Murray starts
Kallgren
Samsonov
Montreal Canadiens
Monday's Practice Lines - Arpon Basu, The Athletic
F
Caufield-Suzuki-Dach
Dadonov-Dvorak-Gallagher
Armia-Wideman (Monahan maintenance day)-Anderson
Pezzetta-Evans-Slafkovský
D
Matheson-Savard
Edmundson-Guhle
Xhekaj-Kovacevic
Harris
Minnesota Wild
Centre Marco Rossi, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, has been assigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League after recording one assist over 16 games this season.