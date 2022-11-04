The Talking Point: Is now a good time for the Leafs to face the Bruins?

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers Tuesday.

The 26-year-old is without a point in six games this season after joining the Leafs on a one-year, $1 million contract in free agency.

The #leafs made Nicolas Aubé-Kubel available via trade this week before placing him on waivers today.



He's been a frequent scratch of late. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 4, 2022

He went untendered as a restricted free agent by the Colorado Avalanche before joining the Leafs.

Claimed on waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers last November, Aube-Kubel appeared in 67 games for the Avalanche last season, scoring 11 goals and adding 11 assists. He also appeared in 14 playoff games during the team's run to its first Stanley Cup since 2001.

Originally taken with a second-round pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Aube-Kubel has 21 goals and 29 assists for his career in 175 games with the Leafs, Avalanche and Flyers.