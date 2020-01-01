Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rasmus Sandin is set to play in Sweden's quarter-final game, head coach Tomas Monten announced.

Sandin exited Sweden's 6-2 win over Slovakia in the third period on Tuesday with an apparent wrist injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rasmus Sandin goes straight to the dressing room following a slash to the wrist. pic.twitter.com/5shx6fIJtX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 31, 2019

The 19-year-old went straight to the dressing room after being slashed on the left arm in front of Slovakia's net with his team up 5-1. Slovakia's Martin Fasko-Rudas received a two-minute penalty on the play.

Sandin entered the game with three assists in four games at the tournament.

A first-round pick of the Maple Leafs in 2018, Sandin has two goals and 12 points in 19 games with the Toronto Marlies this season. He had two assists in six games with the Maple Leafs upon starting the season with the NHL club.

Sweden will take on the host Czech Republic at 2pm/11am on Thursday Jan. 2 with a trip to the semi-finals on the line.