The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the re-signing of forward Nick Abruzzese to a two-year, two-way contract on Monday.

The 24-year-old Abruzzese will earn $775,000 per season at the NHL level.

Abruzzese appeared in two NHL games last season and notched a pair of assists. He scored 16 goals and added 32 assists in 69 games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

A native of Slate Hill, NY, Abruzzese was a fourth-round pick of the team in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of the USHL's Chicago Steel. He went on to play at Harvard for two seasons.

Abruzzese has a goal and two assists in 11 career NHL contests over two seasons.

Internationally, Abruzzese represented the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, scoring a goal and adding three assists in four games.