The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled forwards Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves, and loaned goaltender Joseph Woll to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL on Monday.

The moves were made as uncertainty surrounds the status of newly-acquired forward Ryan O'Reilly, who suffered a hand injury in the Leafs' loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. O'Reilly was absent from the team's practice on Monday.

Holmberg has five goals and 13 points in 36 games with the Leafs this season. Steeves played in two games with the team in February, failing to register a point.

Both players were loaned to the Marlies on Monday, February 13.

Woll has made three appearances for the Maple Leafs this season, posting a 2.04 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.

— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 6, 2023

The Maple Leafs have their starting goaltending pair of Ilya Samsonov and Matt Murray healthy for the first time in more than six weeks.