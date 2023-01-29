The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Joseph Woll from the AHL's Marlies on an emergency basis.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled G Joseph Woll from the @TorontoMarlies on an emergency basis.



F Bobby McMann has been loaned to the Marlies.



D TJ Brodie has been activated from injured reserve.



F Auston Matthews has been placed on injured reserve. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 29, 2023

Matt Murray is currently dealing with an ankle injury as he was scratched from his scheduled start on Friday against the Ottawa Senators. Ilya Samsonov started in Murray's place and will get the start again tonight against his former team the Washington Capitals.

Woll, 24, is 12-1 in 13 appearances with the Marlies this season, recording a .928 save percentage and 2.46 GAA.

Defenceman TJ Brodie has also been activated from injured reserve after missing 10 games with a rib injury and is expected to play tonight. In 28 games this season, the Chatham, Ont., product has two goals and eight points.

Auston Matthews (knee) has been placed on injured reserve and forward Bobby McMann has been loaned to the Marlies. McMann has zero points in eight games with the Maple Leafs this season.