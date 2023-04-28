The Toronto Maple Leafs missed an opportunity to close out the Tampa Bay Lightning on home ice Thursday but remain confident the franchise will advance to the second round for the first time since 2004.

"We're just confident with our group," defenceman Morgan Rielly said after a 4-2 Game 5 loss. "We're here for a reason – we play good hockey. We beat them in this series and can do it again.

"We didn't expect them to roll over, and now it's important for our group to go on the road with a mission."

The Maple Leafs dropped to 0-11 in series-clinching games during their run of playoff futility and 2-18 when leading a series overall.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe stated that he doesn't believe the opportunity to clinch the series was a factor in the team's loss, praising Tampa Bay for their performance.

"Didn't get the result," Keefe said. "But I don't think it has anything to do with the moment or anything like that. It's a good hockey team we're playing.

"They played as perfect a road game as you could probably ask."

The Maple Leafs trailed by two goals in the third period, pulling Ilya Samsonov with roughly five minutes remaining before closing to within one off an Auston Matthews tally at six-on-five. The Lightning managed to hold off the Leafs from there before adding an empty-net goal with five seconds remaining.

"We had some good chances and didn't capitalize on them," Matthews said. "We were in a good position at 2-1 heading into the third, and I just think the third goal puts ourselves in a tough hole to get out of. We kept fighting to the end, but obviously it wasn't enough."

Now up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, the Maple Leafs will head to Tampa Bay for Game 6 on Saturday with another chance to end their 17-season series win drought.

"There's nothing that we can change about this one," Matthews added. "We've just got to be ready to play and execute.

"Just be in the moment."