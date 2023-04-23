Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty was fined by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday for cross-checking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton in Game 3 of their first-round series on Saturday.

The fine was for $3,108.11, the maximum allowed under the current CBA.

The 28-year-old Lafferty, who was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of the trade deadline, scored two goals and four assists over 19 regular season games with the Leafs. He has one assist over three playoff games.

Colton, 26, netted 16 goals and 16 assists over 81 games this season, adding one goal and two assists over three playoff games.

Toronto leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 after Saturday's overtime win with Game 4 going Monday night in Tampa Bay.