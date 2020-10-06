Maple Leafs select Amirov at No. 15

The Toronto Maple Leafs have selected Russian winger Rodion Amirov with the 15th overall pick in the NHL draft.

The Leafs acquired the first-round pick this summer in a deal that sent forward Kasperi Kapanen to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The six-foot Amirov played 21 games in the KHL with Ufa last season, picking up two assists.

The Russian has three goals and two assists in 10 games with Ufa this season.

Amirov was the first Russian picked in Tuesday's draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2020.