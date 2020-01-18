The Toronto Maple Leafs have loaned forward Adam Brooks and defenceman Timothy Liljegren to the Toronto Marlies following their loss to the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday night.

The @MapleLeafs have loaned forward Adam Brooks and defenceman Timothy Liljegren to the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 19, 2020

The moves come as the Maple Leafs are set to begin a nine-day break.

Liljegren made his NHL debut Saturday night but was held pointless in 10:40 of ice time, while Brooks was also pointless in 11:48 of action.

Toronto allowed three goals in the first period and another three in the second en route to a 6-2 loss on home ice.

They will return to action Monday, Jan. 27 against the Nashville Predators.