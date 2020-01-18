1h ago
Leafs send Liljegren, Brooks back to Marlies
The Toronto Maple Leafs have loaned forward Adam Brooks and defenceman Timothy Liljegren to the Toronto Marlies following their loss to the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday night.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Blackhawks 6, Maple Leafs 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs have loaned forward Adam Brooks and defenceman Timothy Liljegren to the Toronto Marlies following their loss to the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday night.
The moves come as the Maple Leafs are set to begin a nine-day break.
Liljegren made his NHL debut Saturday night but was held pointless in 10:40 of ice time, while Brooks was also pointless in 11:48 of action.
Toronto allowed three goals in the first period and another three in the second en route to a 6-2 loss on home ice.
They will return to action Monday, Jan. 27 against the Nashville Predators.