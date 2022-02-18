The Toronto Maple Leafs locked up a 2020 draft pick on Friday.

The team announced the signing of forward Dmitry Ovichnnikov to a three-year, entry-level deal.

He is expected to join the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies upon receiving his work visa.

Ovichnnikov, 19, was taken in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft out of the Siberian Snipers of the Russian Junior Hockey League.

The Chita, Russia native had 29 points in 22 games for the team this season. Ovichnnikov also played in the Kontinental Hockey League this season, appearing in 17 contests for Sibir Novosibirsk.

Internationally, Ovichkkinov has represented Russia at the under-17 and under-18 levels.