The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Denis Malgin to a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday.

The deal is worth $700,000.

The 23-year-old played joined the Leafs on Feb 19 in a trade with the Florida Panthers for forward Mason Marchement.

Maglin had four goals and eight assists in 44 games last season. In eight games with Toronto, Malgin didn't register a point.