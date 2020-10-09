The Toronto Maple Leafs have reached a one-year, $1.5 million deal with forward Wayne Simmonds, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

The deal includes a full no-move clause.

Simmonds was acquired by the Buffalo Sabres ahead of the trade deadline this season from the New Jersey Devils. He posted one assist in seven games with the Sabres before play was halted in March, finishing the season with eight goals and 25 points in 62 games between the two teams.

The 32-year-old Scarborough, Ont., native was asked about the possibility of joining his hometown Maple Leafs last month, telling TSN Hockey Insider LeBrun he believes he could help the team with his playing style.

“So, of course it’s crossed my mind. I know they’re in a bit of a salary cap situation and things of that nature, but you know I’m open to everything, Toronto’s got a great core of players and I think that’s definitely a team where I could go in and make an impact right away," Simmonds told LeBrun for The Athletic at the time. "It’s up to the teams. Whoever wants to choose me, I’ll be waiting. I’ll definitely be ready to go.’’

A veteran of 909 NHL games, Simmonds signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Devils last summer. He has 251 goals and 499 points over his 12-year career.