The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Ryan Reaves to a three-year deal with an average-annual value of $1.35 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Reaves had five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 61 games last year for the Wild after coming over in a deal with the New York Rangers early in the season.

In 13 NHL seasons, Reaves has 59 goals and 70 assists for 129 points in 828 games.

