The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of centre Ryan Tverberg to a three-year, entry-level deal.

The 21-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native was a seventh-round pick of the team in 2020 out of the OHJL's Toronto Jr. Canadiens and spent the past three seasons at Connecticut.

🖊 We’ve signed forward Ryan Tverberg to a future three-year, entry-level contract — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 15, 2023

The average annual value of the deal is $851,667 and Tverberg will join the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies on a professional tryout basis for the remainder of the season.

"The Maple Leafs organization is very thankful to the University of Connecticut," Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement. "Ryan's development through his three seasons with the Huskies and subsequent signing today is a testament to the tireless work of head coach Mike Cavanaugh and all the staff within the UConn men's hockey program."

In three seasons with the Huskies, Tverberg scored 33 goals and added 36 assists in 85 games.