The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of goaltender Samuel Richard on an amateur tryout basis and he will serve as backup to Joseph Woll for the team's regular-season finale on Thursday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Ilya Samsonov has been ruled out and will not dress.

The @MapleLeafs have signed goaltender Samuel Richard to an amateur tryout agreement.



Ilya Samsanov has been ruled out for tonight’s game. Joe Woll (starter) and Samuel Richard will serve as the club’s goaltending tandem tonight vs the Rangers. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 13, 2023

A native of Ste-Catherine, Que., Richard spent this past season with the U Sport champions, New Brunswick.

Richard, 22, was 18-4-0 this season for the Reds with a goals against average of 1.59 and a .933 save percentage. He previously played three seasons for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Woll, 24, will be making his seventh start of the season. He made 43 saves in the team's 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

The Leafs are chasing a 23rd road win on Thursday, which would tie a team record.