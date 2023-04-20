The Toronto Maple Leafs wanted a quick start to Game 2 and they got it thanks to forward Mitch Marner. John Tavares and William Nylander also found the net as the Leafs lead the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-0 after the first period.

Marner forced Ian Cole into a tripping penalty and then converted on the power play to open the scoring at the :47 mark of the opening frame.

After the Lightning controlled most of the play following that opening goal, Leafs captain Tavares doubled his team’s advantage, converting a pass from Morgan Rielly at the 12:45 mark to make it 2-0.

Nylander got in on the offence just under two and half minutes later as he scored on a delayed penalty to Steven Stamkos to increase the lead to 3-0.

The action wasn’t only on the scoreboard during the first period as a pair of defencemen, Mark Giordano for the Leafs and Zach Bogosian for the Lightning, dropped the gloves and traded blows earning a fighting major for each player.

Ilya Samsonov made eight saves to keep the Lightning off the board in the first period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was beat on the first shot of the game, made nine saves on 12 shots.

Both teams enter Game 2 missing key players from their lineups.

Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting is serving the first game of a three-game suspension that he received for an illegal check to the head and interference for a hit on Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak.

The Lightning are without Cernak, who left Game 1 following the hit from Bunting and also defenceman Victor Hedman who is out with an undisclosed injury that he suffered in the first game.