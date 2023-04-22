The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning are tied 2-2 after the first period in Game 3 of their first-round series on Saturday night.

Noel Acciari put the Maple Leafs on the board after he loaded up on a Matthew Knies pass and blasted it past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Lightning evened the score 1:26 later when Anthony Killorn fired a one-timer past Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov to tied the game.

Auston Matthews put the Maple Leafs back on top at 11:10 when he tipped a Mitch Marner point-shot past Vasilevskiy to retake the lead.

In the dying seconds of the period, Brandon Hagel squeaked the puck past Samsonov to tie the game for the Lightning. The play was under review to see if the puck crossed the line but was determined a good goal.

Tampa Bay went 0-2 on the power play in the period while the Maple Leafs went 0-1.

The Lightning outshot the Maple Leafs 13-8 in the period.