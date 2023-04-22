Ryan O'Reilly's goal with a minute left in the third period drew the Toronto Maple Leafs into a 3-3 tie with the Tampa Bay Lightning as the two teams head to overtime in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The Lightning were holding onto a 3-2 lead throughout the third on a goal defenceman Darren Raddysh scored halfway through the second period.

After the Maple Leafs pulled goaltender Ilya Samsonov for the extra attacker, O'Reilly jammed the puck past Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy to give the Maple Leafs new life.

Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel scored for the Lightning in the first period while Noel Acciari and Auston Matthews scored the goals for the Maple Leafs.

Tempers flared three minutes into the third period after Morgan Rielly hit Brayden Point into the boards and was taken down by forward Nikita Kucherov. Point left the game while grabbing his right wrist but returned to the game.

In the ensuing scuffle, Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Lightning captain Steven Stamkos dropped the gloves and both got five-minute fighting majors.

Rielly was originally given a five-minute boarding major for the hit but reduced to a two-minute minor penalty after a review.

Ross Colton had an opportunity to give the Lightning an insurance goal halfway through the third when he attempted to fire a rebound past Samsonov but he shot the puck wide.

Toronto outshot the Lightning 6-3 in the third period but trail 31-22 for the game.

Both teams have failed to score on the power play with the Lightning going 0-3 while the Maple Leafs are 0-2.