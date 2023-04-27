The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning are tied 1-1 after the first period in Game 5 of their first-round matchup on Thursday night.

A Maple Leafs win will give them a 4-1 series victory over the Lightning, which would be their first series win since 2004.

Morgan Rielly opened the scoring at 5:47 for the Maple Leafs when his shot from the slot found its way past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to give Toronto an early 1-0 lead.

The Lightning answered back 25 seconds later when Anthony Cirelli jammed a loose puck in front of the Maple Leafs net past goaltender Ilya Samsonov to tie the game..

Calle Jarnkrok had the best opportunity to break the tie for the Maple Leafs on the power play late in the period when he had two shots in point-blank range on Vasilevskiy but was denied both times.

The Lightning outshot the Maple Leafs 12-9 in the period and both teams failed to convert on their only man advantages.