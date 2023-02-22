Although Dubas would like to acquire a defenceman like Muzzin, it comes down to cost

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to address Jake Muzzin's future this week, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger reports that "all ndications suggest the veteran defenceman’s season is over," but the Maple Leafs will provide official clarity when the update is made.

Expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to address Jake Muzzin’s future this week. All indications suggest the veteran defenceman’s season is over. Not surprising, but it will provide clarity for the remainder of the year. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 22, 2023

Muzzin has been sidelined with a cervical spine injury since October, when the Maple Leafs said he would be re-evaluated in late February. General manager Kyle Dubas noted at that time a return to playing was not a guarantee.

"It is not something you want to really mess around with," Dubas said. "Unless he is 100 per cent sure that this recovery time is going to allow it to settle and not be an issue, we have to do what is right for his long-term health. He is a father of two young children and a husband.

"We have to make sure we are doing right by him. As important as he is to us as a player, his health is paramount."

Muzzin had one assist in four games before his injury this season. The 33-year-old, who is currently on long-term injured reserve, is signed through next season at a cap hit of $5.625 million.