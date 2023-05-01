The Toronto Maple Leafs will begin their second round series on home ice Tuesday against the Florida Panthers, while the Edmonton Oilers will start their series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs advanced the second round for the first time since 2004 on Saturday, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6. The Panthers are in the second round after completing a stunning comeback against the President's Trophy-winning Boston Bruins in their first-round series, taking Game 7 in overtime Sunday night.

The Oilers also advanced to the second round with a Game 6 victory on Saturday over the Los Angeles Kings. The Golden Knights will be slightly more rested, having wrapped up their first-round series win over the Winnipeg Jets last Thursday in Game 5.

The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils will play Game 7 to complete their first-round series on Monday, with the winner advancing to face the Carolina Hurricanes. That series will start on Wednesday, with the Hurricanes owning home-ice advantage over both teams.

In the postseason for the first time in franchise history, the Seattle Kraken will start their second-round series against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. The Kraken eliminated the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche, in Game 7 Sunday night. The Stars advanced on Friday night with their Game 6 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Toronto [A2] vs. Florida [WC2]

Tuesday, May 2: 7 p.m., Florida at Toronto

Thursday, May 4: TBD, Florida at Toronto

Carolina [M1] vs. NY Rangers [M3]/New Jersey [M2]

Wednesday, May 3: TBD, New Jersey/NY Rangers at Carolina

Friday, May 5: TBD, New Jersey/NY Rangers at Carolina

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas [C2] vs. Seattle [WC1]

Tuesday, May 2: 9:30 p.m., Seattle at Dallas

Thursday, May 4: TBD, Seattle at Dallas

Vegas [P1] vs. Edmonton [P2]

Wednesday, May 3: TBD, Edmonton at Vegas

Friday, May 5: TBD, Edmonton at Vegas